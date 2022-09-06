MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WOOD) — Muskegon Heights has approved spending to fix some of its fire department’s aging fleet, which is down to one working truck.

The city’s finance committee OK’d up to $25,000 to repair two broken fire trucks, both of which are 24 years old.

The Muskegon Heights Fire Department currently has only one working truck, which is 11 years old. That truck was down for a time in August, forcing Muskegon Heights to call in help from other cities.

The city is trying to buy a new fire truck but it’s expected to cost up to $500,000 — more than twice what was set aside in the budget. The city manager said the truck was much more expensive than expected because of historic inflation and supply chain problems. The city has applied to the Federal Emergency Management Agency for a grant to help cover the cost.