MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Muskegon has been recognized for its efforts to contribute to state growth and economic development, receiving five stars from researchers at iLabs with the University of Michigan-Dearborn’s Office of Engagement and Impact.

A total of 89 other Michigan communities were also given five stars, the city says. Researchers looked at data from 277 communities for its annual study.

“Over the last decade, there’s been a renewed focus on all aspects of community development,” Jake Eckholm, the director of development services for the city of Muskegon, told News 8. “We’ve been heavily focused on housing — as everybody is — and I think that’s really what put us over the edge with some of those metrics that University of Michigan Dearborn studies to transition us from a four-star community last year to a five star community this year, which we’re very excited about.”

The Shaw-Walker project will be bringing around 600 new apartments and townhomes to Muskegon, Eckholm said, along with new retail spaces. He said the city is also a leader in the state for infill single family homes.

“We’ve taken a lot of steps to build new housing in our neighborhoods, which is some of the most attainable, affordable and high-quality housing in West Michigan,” he said.

He said Muskegon has also invested in local parks and has invested more than $25 million invested in infrastructure projects over the last seven years.

“We’re going to continue to invest in quality of life amenities for our residents,” he said. “You’ll see us investing not only in our downtown, but all of our corridors for small business investment, community, neighborhood investment, parks and rec. We have long term goals set by our city Commission that we plan to live up to.”