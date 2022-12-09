GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Dametrius “Meechie” Walker, a Muskegon-area teen who touched the lives of many University of Michigan fans, has died.

Walker was a high school football player in Muskegon whose goal was to play for the University of Michigan Wolverines. In 2020, he was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, cutting his dream short, MLive reports.

The University of Michigan football team heard about his story and invited him to The Big House where he scored his first career touchdown.

On Friday, the football team took to Twitter to send their condolences: