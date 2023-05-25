MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Firefighters in Muskegon responded to a wildfire Wednesday.

Around 10:20 p.m., firefighters were sent to the area of 2265 Black Creek Road near Sherman Boulvard, where a fire was burning in the woods 15 feet away from a building, the Muskegon Fire Department said in a Thursday release. The flames were driven by the wind.

Firefighters from multiple departments “made an aggressive attack” and contained the fire to less than 4 acres, the fire department said.

The fire is under investigation. Anyone with information on its cause should contact fire officials at 231.724.6793 or the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

The Muskegon Fire Department reminded people there is no open burning allowed in the city and can lead to a fine.