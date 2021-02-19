CEO fired after getting Muskegon Family Clinic back on track

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WOOD) — Daniel Oglesby is out as the CEO of Muskegon Family Care.

Muskegon Family Care’s Board of Directors terminated his contract Thursday, one year after he took over the once-struggling clinic that provides health services to some 20,000 Muskegon-area residents, the majority of them low-income.

“He came in for a short time. It was supposed to be a short period of time to come in and stabilize the organization, and he did that,” Board Chair Kathy Winston said.

“I was a bit stunned,” Oglesby told News 8. “I think the board saw me as finished with what I could do.”

Winston said now that finances have been stabilized, the board wanted to move in a different direction.

“Increase services, implementing more programs for our patients. Go back to the cooking classes, the gardening program that they have,” she listed.

Despite the decision, Oglesby praised the clinic and the board.

“I have nothing bad to say about the organization,” he said.

Oglesby took over one year ago, as Muskegon Family Care struggled with debt. Former CEO Shelia Bridges was escorted from the building after she was fired in November 2019. There were accusation of embezzlement and mismanagement dating back several years. Staff was reduced to skeleton crews and an announcement was made the clinic would close.

Oglesby helped right the sinking ship.

He said the clinic’s deficit was around $13 million when he took over. Millions of that debt has been eliminated. Income from grants and other sources have increased and so has the number of providers serving the community.

“It hurts me because I had a vision for the patients and employees,” Oglesby said.

He believes one reason he was let go was his aggressive approach to bonuses when it came to attracting and retaining employees. He argued those incentives are needed to attract the right people, especially if they’re from out of state.

Winston agrees, but while Family Care’s budget is in a better place, spending remains a concern.

“I understand why he did what he did, but that still doesn’t change the numbers. We are being really relay careful on the expenses,” Winston said.

The clinic has come a long way in the last year and this appears to be a much more amicable parting of ways between the board and CEO than the last time.

“I want to assure the patients and the community and the employees that we are here to stay,” Winston said.