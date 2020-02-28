Muskegon Family Care names new CEO ahead of closure

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WOOD) — The board of the Muskegon Heights clinic that is scheduled to close at the end of March has appointed a new CEO.

Daniel Oglesby, who has been part of 89 mergers and acquisitions and helped form the Spectrum Health System, will be Muskegon Family Care’s new CEO.

Administrators say massive debt accumulated at the clinic has forced its closure, scheduled for March 31. Michigan State Police are also investigating possible embezzlement at the Muskegon Heights clinic.

It provides medical, dental and mental health care to about 20,000 patients, nearly 80% of whom are from low-income households.