Muskegon drive-in to open Friday with precautions

The Getty Drive in Muskegon. (Courtesy of Studio C)

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — The Getty Drive In will be opening for the season on Friday.

The opening week’s movies include “Trolls World Tour,” “The Invisible Man,” “Sonic the Hedgehog” and the original 1978 “Superman.”

The Muskegon drive-in theater will be making adjustments due to the pandemic, including opening at 50% capacity and not accepting cash.

Getty encourages all customers to pre-purchase tickets online and convivence fees will be waived through July. In addition, those who buy online will be fast-tracked in a separate line.

Owners say the concession stands will be open, but the line will queue outside. Customers will be encouraged to wear masks while inside the building. Online ordering and direct-to-car delivery should be coming soon, the theater said.

For the first weeks of the season, the drive-in will show a single feature of an older movie for $5 a ticket.

Getty opened in 1944 and is getting ready for its 76th season.

More information about Getty’s social distancing procedures can be found online.