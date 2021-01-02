Muskegon drive-in theater wraps up busy season

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — The Getty Drive-In movie theater in Muskegon, which has seen its busiest year ever amid coronavirus mitigation restrictions that kept indoor theaters closed for months, is preparing to close for the season.

The last showing of the season will be “Wonder Woman 1984” on Sunday.

Kevin Sims, who manages the drive-in, said it usually closes much earlier for winter, but decided to continue into colder weather this year because of all the coronavirus restrictions.

“This is totally new for me. I’ve been here 39 years and I’m experiencing things for the first time,” Sims said. “I didn’t know how many people were going to come out but they kept on coming out and I was surprised every week at the crowds. But I think they got to the point where they were enjoying the drive-in and it became part of their routine.”

The state recently permitted indoor theaters to reopen, but they aren’t allowed to sell concessions. Several who chose the drive-in Saturday said that was why they headed to Getty.

**Correction: A previous version of this article stated the drive-in’s last showing was Saturday. That was incorrect. It will also be open Sunday.