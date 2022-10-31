MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people from Muskegon faces federal charges after investigators say they sexually abused children, recorded it and shared the images online.

Willow Marie Braspenning is accused of receipt and possession of child porn. Tyler Scott Monroe Ridge is accused of production, distribution and possession of child porn.

According to a criminal complaint written by an FBI agent and filed in federal court Friday, the investigation into the pair began in February 2021 when an undercover officer received child porn online from a user later identified as Ridge. Investigators tracked the IP address involved to Braspenning’s home in Muskegon. Ridge and Braspenning previously dated, the document says.

FBI agents interviewed Braspenning in August 2022. They say she admitted to sexually abusing children, both alone and with Ridge, and said they recorded at least some of the assaults.

Investigators talked to Ridge the same day at the rehab facility where he was staying in Saginaw. He also admitted to sexually abusing children, recording the abuse and sharing child porn, the agent’s complaint says.

The document says the crimes happened between July 2019 and September of this year and reference four victims, the youngest of whom was 2. The eldest of the victims told to investigators that she was 13 and 14 when the abuse happened. She added that Ridge gave her meth.

Braspenning and Ridge were arrested on rape charges on Aug. 24, 2022, and jailed in Muskegon County.