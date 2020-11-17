Muskegon County man’s body pulled from Lake Michigan

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — The search for a Muskegon County man who was swept off a pier into Lake Michigan is over.

Authorities announced Tuesday that they had recovered the body of 29-year-old Lance Jenkins of Fruitport Township. He was found in the water near Muskegon State Park.

Related Content Search for drowning victim suspended in Muskegon

Jenkins and two other men were on the south break wall at Pere Marquette Park in Muskegon Sunday night when waves knocked them off the pier and into the lake. The two other men were able to get out of the water and call 911.

Officers found Jenkins clinging to rocks on the northside of the south break wall. Firefighters who were working from the pier and by boat tried to rescue him, but were hampered by gusts topping 50 mph and 8- to 12-foot waves, according to a Muskegon Police Department news release.

A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter was out searching near the shoreline at Pere Marquette Park Monday morning. Several hours later, the search was temporarily suspended because of hazardous conditions.

Crews found Jenkins when conditions improved enough for the search to resume.