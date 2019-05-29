Muskegon County man hit, killed by van

by: 24 Hour News 8 web staff

LAKETON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A North Muskegon man is dead after he was hit by a van in Muskegon County.

It happened around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday on Whitehall Road near Victor Road in Laketon Township, about 5 miles north of Muskegon.

Michigan State Police say 60-year-old Daniel Jibson was walking in the southbound lane of Whitehall Road and was wearing dark clothing when he was hit by a 51-year-old Grand Haven man driving a Ford Transit van.  

Jibson was taken to Hackley hospital where he died.

State police say speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors, but the crash is under investigation. 

