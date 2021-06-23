Muskegon County lifts COVID-19 restrictions on meetings, courts

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — In Muskegon County next week, COVID-19 restrictions will be lifting for committee and board meetings, as well as courts.

Starting June 29, in-person meetings will resume for the county committee and board at the Hall of Justice.

For Muskegon County Circuit and District courts, capacity will be increased and masks will not be required, though some judges may chose to have them worn in courtrooms, especially when someone is at risk for contracting the virus.

A brief health screening will be required upon entering courthouses. Signage, hand sanitizing stations, protective shielding and physical barriers will be permanently implemented.

The county’s decision comes after the state lifted restrictions on gatherings and masks, leaving it up to businesses to choose what they require.

More information about county courts, including hours, can be found online.