A photo of a Blue Lake Township home after a fire on Jan. 30, 2020.

BLUE LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A home is a total loss after a fire near Twin Lake Thursday afternoon.

The fire happened around 2:30 p.m. on Blue Lake Road near E. Fruitvale Road in Blue Lake Township in Muskegon County.

Blue Lake Township fire officials say the homeowner wasn’t hurt.

Crews leading us to scene of house fire in Blue Lake Twp. Resident ok, one firefighter taken to hospital and is expected to be ok. Home a total loss. @WOODTV pic.twitter.com/DtAPU10drb — Jacqueline Francis (@JFrancisTV) January 30, 2020

One firefighter was taken to the hospital but is expected to recover, officials say.

Crews say the homeowner was cooking at the time. They believe the blaze was started in the kitchen.