MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development says avian flu has been found in a commercial poultry facility in Muskegon County.

Testing done at Michigan State University’s Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza. The deadly virus was first found in Michigan last year. According to MDARD, this is the second detection of HPAI at the facility.

Agency experts say it is important for every bird owner to take steps to protect their flock and avoid spreading HPAI.

“While this latest detection is unfortunate, it is not unexpected as wild birds are still present on the landscape with the mild winter temperatures. Direct or indirect contact with infected wild birds have been the point of infection for many of the HPAI-positive flocks in Michigan,” State Veterinarian Dr. Nora Wineland said in a statement. “The best strategy any bird owner has against this disease is prevention. It is essential to continue taking preventative measures to protect flocks from wild birds and the germs they could be carrying.”

As its name suggests, HPAI is highly contagious and can quickly spread through flocks through contact with infected birds or indirect contact with equipment and the clothing of caretakers who have interacted with infected birds.

“Michigan’s poultry farmers provide the best care for their animals by maintaining among the highest levels of biosecurity in the industry. However, HPAI can be extremely contagious and despite their best efforts, the virus finds its way to the birds. Events like this are every poultry farmer’s worst fear,” Dr. Nancy Barr, Executive Director of Michigan Allied Poultry Industries, stated.

The unnamed Muskegon County facility is currently under quarantine. While the public health risk of avian flu is extremely low, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it is important that no products from HPAI-positive birds enter the commercial food chain and that all poultry and eggs should be handled and prepared properly.

MDARD encourages Michigan’s poultry farmers and people with domesticated birds to take several steps to avoid an outbreak. Farmers should ensure any outdoor areas are fully enclosed to prevent contact between wild birds, and boots and gear should be disinfected when moving between coops.

Some of the symptoms caused by HPAI include lack of energy, appetite and lagging coordination. The birds may also show signs of swelling, coughing and reduced egg production.

Both domestic bird owners or anyone who notices a rash of unexplained deaths among wild birds should report the incident. Domestic bird owners can reach out to MDARD. People can file reports on wild birds to the Department of Natural Resources through agency’s Eyes in the Field app.