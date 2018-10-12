Muskegon company gets $16M cleanup contract

Copyright by WOODTV - All rights reserved

DETROIT (AP) — Federal agencies have awarded a $16 million contract for cleanup of the old channel in Michigan's Lower Rouge River.

Great Lakes Dock and Materials of Muskegon will dredge and cap portions of the heavily industrialized navigation channel near Zug Island in southwest Detroit.

The project is part of a larger effort to restore the Rouge River Area of Concern.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has worked since 2010 with Honeywell Inc. to design and clean a 0.75-mile stretch of the channel. Awarding the contract is the last phase.

The project includes removal of 70,000 cubic yards of contaminated sediments and placing a cap where dredging is not feasible. Large debris will be removed, including at least 12 vehicles.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will oversee the dredging and restoration.