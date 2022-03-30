MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Muskegon Community College will give people an opportunity Wednesday evening to learn and ask questions about the ongoing war in Ukraine.

As part of an ongoing lecture series, “The War in Ukraine” will teach attendees about the history of Ukraine and its connection with Russia, why the war started, how it might conclude and what actions individuals can take in response to it.

Andy Wible, who coordinates the MCC Lecture Series, will moderate the discussion, which will feature two presenters: David Takitaki, an adjunct instructor in social and behavioral studies at Ferris State University, and Nicholas Budimir, a social sciences instructor at MCC.

“This gives people a chance at a local level to come together and to hear more about what’s happening in Ukraine from local experts and to ask their questions and to learn from each other, as well as from the speakers, and I think that’s an important thing to do,” Wible said.

Although the war might physically be far away, Wible believes it’s important for people to understand how it’s impacting the rest of the world, including those here in the U.S.

“This seems far away, but it is something that’s very relevant to our lives, and these military conflicts may seem contained now, but as we know throughout history, they haven’t remained that way, and it’s important for people to hear that. Also, I think, you know, to be more intellectually curious about what’s happening in the world and care more deeply about the world in which we live,” Wible said.

The lecture will start at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Overbrook Theater on the main campus. The event is free and open to the public. Masks are welcomed but not required.