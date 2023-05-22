MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Some Muskegon Community College theater students are taking the reins with their latest production.

The upcoming play is a musical parody of the classic video game, The Oregon Trail. The play tells the story of a dysfunctional family of settlers as they travel down the trail.

Taking charge of the play is an educational challenge for the students. Faculty members say experience is the best teacher.

“We found that they don’t really understand certain concepts until they do it themselves, so it’s been actually a really joy-filled experience for us as instructors to see some of the lessons that we taught, that they didn’t quite 100% get, now they’re getting it in its fullness,” said Les Rorick, a theater faculty member at Muskegon Community College.

“The Trail To Oregon” is being performed at Muskegon Community College’s Overbrook Theater on June 9 and June 10. Tickets are $10 for the public and $5 for MCC students and staff.