Muskegon Community College selling fitness center to unnamed nonprofit

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Muskegon Community College is selling its now-closed Lakeshore Fitness Center property, though it won’t yet say to whom.

The college’s trustees approved the purchase for $1.17 million at their Monday meeting.

The school on Tuesday did not release the name of the buyer, though trustees know who it is. The school would say the buyer is a nonprofit and that the sale was handled by Chris McGuigan, a local attorney who previously headed up the Community Foundation for Muskegon County.

The unnamed nonprofit’s board is expected to approve the purchase this week, after which its name will become public.

The fitness center, which the college bought from the YMCA for $1.17 million in 2015, closed permanently in May 2020, with officials citing the financial challenge of running it. Muskegon Community College said that it sunk about $5 million into the building, including the purchase cost, repairs and equipment and operating losses over the course of five years.