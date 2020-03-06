Muskegon Co. woman wins $1M in Michigan Lottery Cash

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A Muskegon County woman won $1 million in a scratch-off lottery game.

She said she is going to help her two daughters with the prize money from playing the Michigan Lottery’s Cash instant game.

The player, who wants to remain anonymous, purchased her winning ticket at the Marathon gas station at 1768 West Sherman Blvd. in Muskegon.

“I scratched the ticket off and started screaming and jumping around,” the 47-year-old woman said. “After a few minutes I had to take a step back and try to calm down. I couldn’t eat or sleep after scratching the ticket off.”

She visited the lottery headquarters to claim the big prize. She chose to receive her prize as a one-time lump sum cash payment of about $634,000 rather than annuity payments for the full amount.

“After the initial excitement, I have just been breathing and trying to be smart about how I’m going to spend this. I’m going to help my daughters get on their feet and then put the rest in the bank,” the player said.

Players have won more than $36 million playing Cash, which launched in October 2019. Each $10 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $10 to $1 million. More than $36 million in prizes remain, including two $1 million top prizes, two $10,000 prizes, and 31 $1,000 prizes.

Lottery instant games may be purchased at 10,500 retailers across the state.