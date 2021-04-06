Muskegon Co. to consider extending state of emergency

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Muskegon County could become the third county in West Michigan to extend its state of emergency. County leaders say the number of new COVID-19 cases has continued to go up since the beginning of March.

Kent and Ottawa counties have also extended their states of emergency. It’s the only way counties can hold virtual meetings for no reason because the amendment to the state’s open meetings law has expired.

If the Muskegon County Board of Commissioners approves the extension, it’ll run through the end of the year. Commissioners can end it earlier if they want to, but they say remote meetings not only protect public health but sometimes also get more of the public involved.

According to the county’s COVID-19 dashboard, Muskegon County hit a low point in cases at the end of February and early March but has been trending upward again through March and early April.

The Board of Commissioners meets virtually at 4 p.m. on Tuesday on Zoom and Facebook Live.