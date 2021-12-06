Muskegon Co. police, school leaders create task force to investigate threats

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Muskegon County leaders have announced a new task force to respond to threats aimed at its schools.

The task force, made up of law enforcement officers, will be working to investigate any threats, the Muskegon Area Intermediate School District announced in a video.

“It’s important to recognize with this collaborative between the schools and law enforcement that these crimes are being taken seriously. Perpetrators will be caught. The consequences will be severe,” D.J. Hilson, the Muskegon County Prosecutor, said in the video.

Hilson also said the community will be informed on what charges and consequences follow any threats.

The announcement comes in the wake of the Oxford school shooting, where four students died and others were injured.

More than 100 districts statewide, including several in West Michigan, have had to close due to copycat threats.

Police are also encouraging the community to report any tips about threats by calling 911 or through “Okay to Say.”

“We ask that our citizens help us by reporting any tips or leads on the threats to 911. If you see something, say something,” Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Stephens. “Please also use discretion in reposting any of the threats that have been received.”