Muskegon Co. offers free disposal of vape products

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Health officials are offering free disposal of vape products to Muskegon County residents.

Muskegon County’s health department and the Knowsmoke Coalition are spearheading the initiative. Officials say all vaping devices will be accepted with all the components like cartridges, batteries, and full or empty e-juice containers.

Vape products contain high levels of nicotine, which can be toxic.

According to the Michigan Profile for Healthy Youth, the use of electronic vapor products by Muskegon County high school students increased by 42% between 2016 and 2018, a news release notes.

Officials say vaping devices must be placed in a sealed leak-proof bag and can be dropped off between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the county’s public health building at 209 E Apple Ave., Muskegon.