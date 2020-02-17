Muskegon Co. health clinic to remain open until end of March

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WOOD) — A health clinic in Muskegon Heights will remain open until the end of March after patients were told it was suddenly shutting down.

Muskegon Family Care posted on its Facebook page that it will close March 31. It will continue to provide medical, dental and pharmacy services as well as help patients find new health care providers.

“Our focus today and for the next several weeks will be on helping our patients find a new health care home to ensure continuity of care,” said MFC Board President Kathy Hayes in a statement.

The nonprofit that serves about 20,000 patients is located at the corner of E. Hackley Avenue and S. Getty Street.

Friday, patients say they woke up to a phone call from the health clinic telling them that it would be the last day that the clinic would be open.

MFC said there was confusion about the clinic’s closure after it terminated employees due to “complicated financial troubles.”

“We regret the worry this caused our patients, and we sincerely apologize for the misunderstanding,” said Interim Chief Executive Officer Mitze Alexander in a statement.

Saturday afternoon, a few dozen people gathered for a rally outside the clinic. At the rally, people called on elected officials at the local and state to get involved.