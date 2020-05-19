Muskegon Co. declares local state of emergency due to flooding

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Muskegon County declared a local state of emergency due to inland flooding.

The declaration, which was made Monday, is the fist step to tracking activity and damage if the need to ask for state or federal assistance arises.

County officials said high water levels on Lake Michigan, local lakes and rivers caused by recent heavy rainfall has impacted neighborhoods and businesses.

In Laketown Township, Fenner Road over Green Creek was closed after a portion of the road was washed out.

If you are experiencing any flooding damage, you’re asked to fill out an online form or can report damage from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday by calling 211.

You can also report flood damage by emailing your contact information — name, address and cell phone number — to EM@co.muskegon.mi.us along with pictures and description of the damage.

On Sunday, Ottawa County declared a local state of emergency, saying more than 100 homeowners had reported damage to their properties as of Monday morning.