Muskegon Co. commissioner again criticized for social media posts

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Protesters gathered outside the Muskegon County administration building Tuesday while inside, commissioners debated a resolution to censure a member who posted a homophobic slur on Facebook.

Commissioner Zach Lahring, a Republican representing the southeastern portion of the county, posted to Facebook mocking fellow Commissioner Bob Scolnik. Scolnik, who chairs the board, is also a Republican and represents the Norton Shores area. The posts questioned Scolnik’s relationship to the LGBTQ community and one used a slur.

Ahead of the Tuesday meeting, Lahring told News 8 he no regrets or apologies. During the meeting, he said he was exercising his right to free speech in his posts.

Commissioners voted Tuesday to send the censure resolution along to the full board for a vote, which will happen in two weeks. Censure is a largely symbolic move; even if the board votes to censure him, Lahring wouldn’t lose his job.

Protesters at the rally said they have had enough of Lahring’s hateful words. He faced similar criticism earlier this year, with opponents saying he wrote racist or otherwise offensive social media posts.

“Zach Lahring is not a representation of Muskegon,” one protester said Tuesday. “We are a very diverse community. To have someone in power who every post has some type of hate hidden within it, we’re not standing for it any longer. We put you in this seat; it’s time to take you out.”

“It’s very shameful to know he’s here and has a voice in what’s happening in Muskegon County,” another protester added.

Also earlier this year, Lahring voted yes on a motion for conservative chunks of Muskegon County to secede and form their own county. That measure failed.