‘Grateful’: Muskegon city manager stepping down after almost 9 years

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Muskegon’s city manager has announced he is stepping down.

Muskegon City Manager Frank Peterson will be stepping down on April 1, the city of Muskegon said in a Thursday release. Peterson has been the city’s manager since September of 2013.

In a letter addressed to the mayor and the city commission, Peterson said he has “decided to focus (his) career on other efforts.”

“I could not be more grateful for my time in Muskegon. We have more than 250 people that come to work every day to make this community a great place to call home, and I am excited to watch them continue building Muskegon into very best community possible,” Peterson said in a statement. “Muskegon is home to my family, and I am excited to simply be a member of the community.”

Muskegon Mayor Ken Johnson praised Peterson’s work, saying in a statement he his grateful for his contributions.

“(Peterson) has provided much-needed leadership during some difficult times in our community, while also providing energy and passion during some exciting times,” Johnson said in the statement.

Deputy City Manager LeighAnn Mikesell will be taking over as interim city manager. The city commission intends to appoint her to the role during its Feb. 22 meeting.