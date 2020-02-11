Muskegon city leaders discuss the future of food trucks

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Muskegon city commissioners will be discussing the future of food trucks during a meeting Tuesday night.

This comes after a food truck was forced to move from a location on Lakeshore Drive last week.

Isabella’s Foods has been in the city since May 2019. They sell tacos and pupusas among other Mexican and Salvadoran dishes.

“The deliciousness and the freshness and the customer service they provided,” said Lakeside Emporium candy store owner Laureen Samples as she described the food truck.

Samples says after getting to know the family behind the truck, she invited them to host their business out of her business’ parking lot on Lakeshore Drive. Samples says her store has been a host to several food trucks over the years in an effort to drum up more business in the district, so naturally she asked Isabella’s to be a part of the area.

“We were experiencing at the time a lot of difficulty from the construction project that had been going on here. It extended almost nine months and everybody here was suffering,” Samples said.

The city says shortly after, they received a complaint from another business in the area and were forced to ask Isabella’s to relocate as the Lakeside corridor was not an approved zone by current city ordinances.

This led to some backlash on social media. More than 2,000 people voted in a poll on the Lakeside Emporium’s Facebook page, asking the city to allow the truck to stay.

“Up until right now, nobody had really asked to amend the rule to have them in Lakeside,” said City Manager Frank Peterson.

The city is now looking at changing the zones where food trucks are allowed. Currently, they can park downtown, at the beach and by a few major parks. The city says there’s potential for them near Glade Street and Southern Avenue in addition to the Lakeside neighborhood.

“I think our next job as the city is to help educate brick and mortars that this is less about competition and more about growing interest in an area from a food standpoint,” Peterson said.

The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. at the City Commission chambers. Peterson says he expects for commissioners to approve food trucks in the Lakeside neighborhood in addition to other locations.

He says the board will likely continue to discuss if trucks will be able to park overnight in these districts. If things are approved, Isabella’s food truck can move back into the Lakeside neighborhood immediately.