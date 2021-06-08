Muskegon chamber of commerce has new membership services director

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — The Muskegon Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce has a new director of Membership Services.

Tamara Jackson-Gatewood says the focus of her new role is to attract new members and provide support and resources for business owners. She says her job has always been to build relationships with people, teams and within the community, and she will bring that to her new job.

“Being a trusted advocate in my relationships is what gives me purpose and a lot of pride,” Jackson-Gatewood said. “I’ve met a lot of people along the way and that will translate very easily into the new role and the new responsibilities.”

Gatewood, who grew up in Muskegon, says the community has everything that is important to her: family, connection, beach summers and winter wonderlands. She added there is no place she would rather be.