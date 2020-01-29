Muskegon CC nurses save 2-year-old at hotel pool

LIVONIA, Mich. (WOOD) — Muskegon Community College says the actions of two nursing faculty members and three students saved a two-year-old boy who had nearly drowned in a hotel pool.

MCC instructors Amy Herrington and Yolanda Burris, along with MCC nursing students Jennifer Vannortwick, Bailee Gorecki and Brittany Johnson, were in Livonia for the nearby Michigan Nursing Student Association Convention.

They were exercising when they heard screams. Herrington and Burris ran to the pool and pushed aside many people to go towards a motionless toddler, K.J., who had just been pulled out of the pool, according to the college.

“A lady had pulled the baby out of the pool and started CPR,” Burris said in a news release. “She was trying to do her best, but I taught CPR and it did not look effective to me.”

Herrington pushed the woman out of the way. The two faculty members began doing sets of 15-30 chest compressions, which were interrupted by breathing twice into the boy’s mouth.

Meanwhile, Vannortwick stayed in communication with 911. The other two students ensured the hallway was cleared for EMS personnel.

“I remember thinking if this kid is not OK, then I am never going to be OK,” Herrington said in a release.

In the middle of them doing compressions, K.J.’s eyes opened. By then, paramedics had arrived, and they took the boy to the hospital, the release stated.

The day after the incident, Burris received a heartfelt text message from K.J.’s mother, who was still grieving from the loss of her own mother to cancer months earlier, according to MCC.

“I just wanted to thank you and your friend and co-worker so much,” the mother wrote. ”I wish I could hug you both a million times because I thank you a million times more. You both forever will be our gift from God at a very dark moment. I believe God makes no mistakes and he sent his two angels on earth to save my son. I truly, truly thank you ladies with everything within me for saving my baby’s life.”