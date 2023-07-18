MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Thousands of motorcyclists will head to Muskegon this weekend for the annual Bike Time event.

Organizers say they expect even bigger crowds than before for the event’s 17th year.

“We’d love to have people come out and check out bike time. It’s all about motorcycles and fun and party, but it’s also about showcasing the Muskegon area and the lakeshore. We encourage all kinds of folks to come out and enjoy the spectacle that we’re about to put on,” said Tim Lipan, spokesman for Muskegon Bike Time.

The event runs from Thursday to Sunday, offering food, shows, concerts and more. Lipan is looking forward to the nightly concerts.

“We have some of the best bands in Michigan … concerts are a big part of what we do but we also have cornhole tournaments, arm wrestling championships, food vendors, merchandise vendors and of course, motorcycles as far as the eye can see,” he said.

Not only does the event attract motorcyclists, but people of all kinds.

“It’s really put Muskegon on the map in the motorcycle community and that’s really what we’re trying to do is showcase the lakeshore and what Muskegon has to offer,” said Lipan.

He said the whole community gets involved in Bike Time.

“It’s not only all the bars and restaurants and hotels, but it has an economic impact on nearly every business in Muskegon. Whether it’s our tourist attractions, whether it’s gas stations, and pretty much everything else that goes on around here and draws people in from out of town,” said Lipan.