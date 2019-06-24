Muskegon police mum on Bayview Towers scene

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — There was a police presence at a Muskegon apartment complex Sunday, but authorities would not say what called them there.

The scene was at Bayview Tower Apartments on Spring Street at E. Walton Avenue.

It’s unknown whether anyone has been injured. The Muskegon Police Department said Sunday evening that it was not confirming any information about the situation.

There were at least four police cruisers, multiple unmarked police cars and several officers and detectives on the scene. There were also several flustered residents outside the building.