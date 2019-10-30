Muskegon-based kayak maker to close

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Muskegon-based Hemisphere Design Works, a major kayak manufacturer, will be closing.

The company says it unsuccessfully tried to seek capital to avoid closing. Leaders also “unexpectedly” learned its lender would not provide more funds, according to a letter from Hemisphere Design Works sent to the state of Michigan.

Hemisphere Design Works expects to permanently close by Dec. 29 and 68 people will lose their jobs, the letter reads.

About a year ago, Hemisphere bought 22 acres at Port City Industrial Park to expand its operations. In 2017, the company announced it was moving its headquarters to downtown Muskegon.