MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — An upcoming art exhibition in Muskegon is exploring modern motherhood and family life.

Gallery exhibition Emotional Truths opens next week. It features mixed media artwork by Georgia-based artist Libby McFalls.

Exhibition organizers say the artwork aims to create conversations about stereotypical family life and the marginalization of women.

“It’s really exciting work. It’s interesting to sort of pick out different things. She talks a lot about her identity as a mother and a wife,” Erin Hoffman, an art instructor at Muskegon Community College, said. “You can pick out diapers and diaper pins and even though it’s a collage work that’s assembled, it’s interesting to kind of unpack all of things that are happening there. She talks about the collage as being similar to how hectic her life is and how she’s juggling the identity of being all those different roles.”

The Emotional Truths exhibition is happening March 20 through April 28 in the Overbrook Gallery at Muskegon Community College. Gallery hours are 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

A lecture by the artist will be held March 23 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. via Zoom.