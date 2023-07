The Consumers Energy outage map shows the Muskegon-area outage at around 4 p.m. on July 15, 2023.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A power outage Saturday afternoon affected thousands near Muskegon.

The power outage was located in the area of Muskegon Heights and Roosevelt Park, according to the Consumers Energy outage map.

As of 4 p.m., about 2,200 people were affected.

The power outage map indicated that the outage was first reported around 12:50 p.m.

Consumers Energy estimated power would be restored at about 6:30 p.m.