Muskegon Area District Library reopens Monday

MUSKEGON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — As more businesses, like restaurants, begin the reopening process Monday some libraries will reopen as well.

For one branch of the Muskegon Area District Library, it’s not just a reopening but a grand opening.

The new Muskegon Township branch, located along Apple Avenue in the Quarter Apple Mall, opens Monday for the first time ever.

The Muskegon Area District Library consists of 10 libraries. In the middle of the pandemic, the district made their collections and some additional materials virtual. They also offered a curbside service which allowed members to borrow books from the safety of their cars.

Now books, DVDs and internet access will now be available to the Muskegon community at these libraries at about a 25% limited capacity.

Aside from the free amenities already mentioned. The library provides a sense of calm, even belonging and togetherness, especially for children.

Reading time for children could also make a return during the phased reopening process. As the special in-person activity, it was one of many programs canceled at the library, where it seems even here, so much has changed.

Things may be trending in the right direction now though. The director of the Muskegon Area District Libraries Kelly Richards sure hopes so at least.

“We’re open! We’re excited. We’re going to try to provide the best service possible this was designed with your input. It was designed with your interest and we’re here to provide a great level of service,” Richards said. “That’s what a lot of people are wanting right now.”

Richards says these last few months of the pandemic have been especially trying. It’s delayed the grand opening of one of the libraries branches. Forced librarians to adapt to new rules, new equipment and in the process, new opportunities all the same.

“Our staff is very creative. They’ve managed to take through the resources that we didn’t really use as much and now we’re doing a lot of our programming and storytime and communicating with our patrons online,” Richards said. “We’re doing the best we can.”

Now interacting with many of their members virtually, especially families and children.

“We have managed to gravitate heavily to doings things online. It’s still tough. You want the kids to be a little more interactive and touch, play, think right there with you,” Richards said. “This is totally new. You know? To all of us.”

For Richards and his staff of librarians spread throughout the greater Muskegon area, the most important thing is safety.

“It’s a great thing for the community. It’s a great thing for the township, it’s a great thing for Muskegon that this library is now open. It’s a beautiful facility. It’ll accommodate all the needs for our youth and our seniors and those who need to come in to utilize the computer,” Richards said. “Right now, in this COVID time people need access to the internet and a lot of people don’t have high-speed internet at home. It’s really very inconvenient, hard and tough to try to fill out unemployment paperwork on your cellphone.”

For two hours at a time, with capacity restrictions in place, people can use the internet, walk the aisles, grab a DVD or read a book.

“We try to limit it to that amount of time to get as many people in the building as possible. But at the same time, trying to protect them, the patrons, the taxpayer and trying to protect the staff,” Richards said. “Also, there is a sense of normalcy by having the library open. Where you can come in, grab your books, and take off or do curbside where we bring those books to you. Where you still have that sense of escape.”

So, take it all in, check it all out.

“We’ll have things here that will accommodate you in the middle of this pandemic but we want you in the library utilizing these services because they’re here for you… and one day, we’ll have a grand opening,” Richards said.

Along with their virtual amenities, librarians have worked collaboratively area-wide to present children with new ways to gather and learn from educators. On the library’s Facebook page, librarians interact with kids with puppets, songs and art to help kids learn through the screen.