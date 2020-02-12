Muskegon approves parking fee at Pere Marquette Park

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Beachgoers in Muskegon will soon see some new fees at Pere Marquette Park.

The move comes after the city decided to go forward with installing paid parking kiosks.

Officials say the goal is to maintain the beach, which is currently running the city about $500,000 annually.

They say the people who live in Muskegon are the only ones footing the bill for those costs, although more than 60% of the beach visitors are from other areas.

The new parking fees will cost drivers $5 to park on weekdays, $7 to park on weekends or $20 for the season.

The fees do not apply to Muskegon residents.

The new parking fees will take effect after Memorial Day.