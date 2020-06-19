Museum ship in Muskegon to reopen with new safety measures

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — The World War II warship that was converted to a museum in Muskegon will be reopening to the public next weekend.

The USS LST 393 Veterans Museum, which is moored at the Mart Dock on the Muskegon waterfront, will open for tours Saturday, June 27 and Sunday, June 28. Then it will be open Thursdays through Saturdays until Labor Day.

The museum noted the new safety measures it will be taking to stop the spread of COVID-19, which include cleaning tour areas multiple times each week, sanitization stations and face covers will be required for everyone onboard.

The museum will not be holding its Movies on Deck series due to the pandemic, but volunteers are looking at ways to show movies later this summer.

More information about the USS LST 393 Veterans Museum can be found online.