MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been charged with open murder after a woman was shot in Muskegon Heights and later died.

Jermaine Clifford, 32, of Muskegon Heights, was arraigned Thursday on charges of open murder, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, felon in possession of a firearm and felony firearm, court documents show.

He was charged as a habitual offender, with previous convictions of assault with a dangerous weapon, armed robbery and resisting or obstructing police, according to the felony complaint.

The shooting happened Oct. 30 on Howden Street near E Barney Avenue. Police found 38-year-old Carrie Golidy with a gunshot wound, and she was taken to the hospital.

The Muskegon Heights Police Department said it learned Nov. 1 that Golidy had died of her injuries.

Golidy and Clifford appear to have known each other, Muskegon County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Timothy Maat told News 8.

Clifford’s next appearance in court is set for Dec. 7.