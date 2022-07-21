MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Two new installations have been added to downtown Muskegon as part of the city’s public art initiative.

“Public art has a particularly unique role in contributing to image, pride and a sense of place for people,” said Judy Hayner, the MuskegonCity Public Art Initiative project director.

A mural and sculpture are the fifth and sixth projects of the ten MCPAI plans on completing.

“What Defines Muskegon” is a 65-foot by 12-foot mural by Detroit artist Hubert Massey. It comes following a series of five community forums and four feedback sessions. From those sessions, Massey was able to learn more about the history of Muskegon and what makes it unique. Some of the art included the mural is the indigenous tribal peoples, the impact of the Great Mitigation in the 1930’s and 40’s and more.

The mural is on the exterior wall of Trinity Health arena in downtown Muskegon.

“What Defines Muskegon” by Hubert Massey. (Courtesy MuskegonCity Public Art Initiative)

One Drop is a 27-foot sculpture created out of tinted prismatic steel by Marc Moulton. It commemorates the 70th anniversary of the Women’s Division Chamber of Commerce.

The drop “illustrates the vitality of both our environment and the remarkable efforts and impact of the women’s division for the past 70 years in our community,” according to a release from the MuskegonCity Public Art Initiative.

A dedication ceremony took place at 5:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon on the plaza between Shoreline Drive and the Vandyk Mortgage Convention Center, where the sculpture is located.

ONE DROP by Marc Moulton. (Courtesy MuskegonCity Public Art Initiative)

“At some point if you live here you might just know that, ‘Yup, those sculptures are there,’ and you might not know or notice them quite as much but they’re still there and they’re still part of our visual language as a community,” Hayner said.

For the full conversation with Judy Hayner, watch the video in the player above.