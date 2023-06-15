MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police troopers were seriously injured in a Muskegon crash that stemmed from a police chase Thursday night, MSP said.

It happened at West Holbrook Avenue and Peck Street.

According to MSP, a trooper was chasing a potentially stolen vehicle when a second MSP vehicle responded to assist. The second MSP vehicle was hit by the potentially stolen vehicle as it fled, MSP said.

Troopers and the occupants of the fleeing vehicle were taken to the hospital for serious injuries, MSP said.

MSP said the troopers involved were from the Grand Rapids Post. No names were released Thursday evening.

This is a developing story. News 8 will continue to update it with more information.