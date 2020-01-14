Teen injured in hit-and-run north of Muskegon

DALTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating a hit-and-run that injured a teen as he prepared to board his school bus in Muskegon County Tuesday.

It happened shortly before 7 a.m. near the intersection of Russell and E. Tyler roads in Dalton Township, north of Muskegon. It was still dark at the time.

A photo near a hit-and-run that injured a teen in Dalton Township on Jan. 14, 2020.

On the scene, Michigan State Police Spl. Lt. David Cope said that as a school bus stopped to pick up kids, a northbound car passed it from behind and hit two 14-year-old siblings, a boy and a girl. The boy was injured, but the girl is OK.

In emails to the school community provided to News 8, Reeths-Puffer Schools Superintendent Steve Edwards identified the boy as Tajen Pannell, an eighth-grader.

Edwards said the boy’s father informed him that Tajen appears to have two broken legs and that he was being treated at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids.

MSP said the bus’s lights were flashing when the crash happened.

“We’re still trying to determine the exact sequence of events and which lights were activated on the school bus,” Cope said. “The yellow lights were activated. We’re just trying to determine at what point the red lights were activated in relation to when a child was struck.”

He said the car that hit Tajen and his sister kept driving north on Russell after the crash. The initial description of that vehicle indicated only that it was dark in color and may have damage to the front or side.

In his emails, the superintendent said four other students were on the bus or at the stop when the crash happened. He said they had all spoken with police.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the MSP Rockford Post at 616.866.4411 or Muskegon County Central Dispatch at 231.722.3524.

Cope urged drivers to be cautious around school buses, reminding them to treat a bus’s flashing lights the same they would a traffic light: yellow means slow down and prepare to stop, and red means stop. Police also reminded drivers that the presence of a school bus means children could be alongside the road and that children can be unpredictable.