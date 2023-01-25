MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A suspect was arrested after a police chase in Muskegon County Wednesday.

Around 6 p.m., state troopers helping with a narcotics investigation tried to pull a suspect over in Muskegon. The suspect crashed into a patrol vehicle and drove from the scene, Michigan State Police said in a tweet.

Police chased the suspect on northbound US-31. Troopers tried to use stop sticks and ultimately ended the chase with a PIT stop, or precision immobilization technique, near US-31 and Lakewood Road in Dalton Township, MSP said.

No troopers were hurt. The suspect was arrested.

MSP is continuing its investigation.