LAKETON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A teen girl locked herself in a bedroom when a man broke into her house before responding troopers shot and killed him, Michigan State Police say.

The man killed was identified Tuesday as Joseph Miller, 37, of Muskegon.

The break-in happened around 2:40 p.m. Monday on Sugaridge Drive near West River Road in Laketon Township, north of Muskegon.

MSP said on Twitter that when Miller broke in, the teen daughter of the homeowner locked herself in a bedroom and called 911.

Troopers soon arrived and confronted Miller as he came out of the house. MSP says Miller pulled a gun, at which point there was an exchange of gunfire. Miller was killed.

The house in Laketon Township north of Muskegon where Michigan State Police troopers shot and killed a man on April 4, 2022.

The troopers weren’t hurt.

An autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday.

MSP’s 7th District, which covers a different part of the state than the troopers work in, will handle the investigation into the shooting. The troopers are on administrative leave while the shooting is under investigation. That’s standard procedure when deadly force is used.