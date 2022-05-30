WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A motorcyclist died after a crash near Whitehall Monday, police say.

It happened around 7 p.m. on Colby Street near Holton Whitehall Road in Whitehall Township.

A van pullout of a parking lot and into the path of a motorcyclist going west, Michigan State Police said in a tweet.

The motorcyclist died at the scene, MSP said.

The van’s drivers and passengers were not hurt.

MSP is not releasing the motorcyclist’s name until after it has notified family.

The crash is under investigation.