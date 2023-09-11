MUSKEGON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a motorcycle crashed into a Michigan State Police cruiser responding to another crash in Muskegon Township.

State police said around 10:30 p.m. Sunday that a trooper was helping Muskegon Township police with a rollover crash blocking the eastbound lanes of Business US-31 near Getty Street.

The MSP cruiser had its emergency lights on, and there were flares. A motorcycle drove through the intersection, hitting the side of the cruiser, according to MSP.

The driver, a 36-year-old man, and a passenger, a 28-year-old woman, were thrown from the motorcycle. The passenger was taken to the hospital in critical condition while the driver was treated and released, state police said.

The crash remains under investigation, but state police said alcohol may have been a factor.