MSP: Motorcycle crash kills Norton Shores man

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police are trying to determine what led to a motorcycle crash that killed a Norton Shores man.

The crash happened around 10:13 p.m. Sunday at Shoreline Drive at Western Avenue in Muskegon.

Troopers say it appears 48-year-old David Lee Taylor of Norton Shores was heading northeast on Shoreline Drive when he lost control of his motorcycle, hitting a curb and going airborne.

Taylor was thrown from the motorcycle and died at the scene.

MSP say Muskegon police assisted at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.