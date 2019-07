MUSKEGON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A seven-vehicle crash caused a traffic hiccup on US-31 near Muskegon Wednesday afternoon.

It happened around 3:45 p.m. in the northbound lanes between Laketon and Apple avenues in Muskegon Township.

Michigan State Police say there were only minor injuries.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

One lane of northbound US-31 was shut down while emergency responders were on the scene. All lanes reopened around 5 p.m.