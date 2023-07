GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man is in custody after “inappropriately touching young girls” at Michigan’s Adventure in Muskegon County, troopers say.

It happened Saturday afternoon, according to Michigan State Police.

The man, 39, was targeting young girls in the wave pool area of the amusement park, MSP said.

He was taken into custody, according to troopers. His name was not released Saturday.

MSP asked victims to call Muskegon Central Dispatch at 800.328.0911.

Troopers are investigating.