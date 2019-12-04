MSP: Man arrested after car fire in Muskegon Heights

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WOOD) — Troopers say a 31-year-old Grand Rapids man was arrested after he passed out behind the wheel and unintentionally caused a vehicle fire in Muskegon Heights.

Authorities were alerted to a car fire shortly after 2 a.m. Wednesday on 7th Street near Sherman Boulevard.

Troopers say they found a Chevrolet Caprice with flames coming from the undercarriage and thick smoke from the interior.

The driver was unresponsive in the vehicle. As troopers tried to remove him from the car, he woke up and fought with the crews trying to save him, according to the Michigan State Police.

Troopers say they were able to remove the driver shortly before the car became engulfed in flames.

The driver was extremely drunk and possessed crack cocaine, troopers say. The man passed out behind the wheel with his foot on the gas pedal, which likely caused the blaze, MSP said.

A 7-year-old child in the vehicle also tried to wake up the man before troopers arrived. The child left the car as smoke began to fill the interior, according to MSP.

The driver was arrested with operating while intoxicated, child endangerment, possession of crack cocaine and resisting police.

The man was lodged at the Muskegon County Jail pending his arraignment. The child was turned over to his mother.