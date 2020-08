SULLIVAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Muskegon County man was killed when a tractor rolled over on him, authorities say.

It happened around 5 p.m. Thursday in Sullivan Township, between Fruitport and Ravenna.

Michigan State Police say Robert Anderson, 79, was using the tractor to pull a stump from his yard when it rolled and landed on him.

He was dead by the time emergency responders arrived, MSP said.